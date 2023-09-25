Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Raised by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up about 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 201,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.