Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%.

Insider Transactions at Reading International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $26,247.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,707 shares of company stock worth $398,354. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Reading International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reading International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

