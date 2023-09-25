ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $185.20 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00246149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.