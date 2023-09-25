Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

