Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 13,204 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group comprises 1.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Stories

