Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 6,030 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 326,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $9.60 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

