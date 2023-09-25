Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

