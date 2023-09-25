Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

