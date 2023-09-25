Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 0.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 35.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,900 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 424.6% during the first quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 1,740,700 shares during the period. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,671,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after buying an additional 726,583 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $697,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.24. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

