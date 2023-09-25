Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 10,839 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 114.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Piper Sandler downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $20.18 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

