Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 3,561 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 231,442 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

