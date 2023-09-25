Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 9,021 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,200,632 shares of company stock worth $615,154,986. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CNM. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

