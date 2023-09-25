Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,526 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

