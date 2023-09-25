Renaissance Capital LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $11,112,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

