Renaissance Capital LLC Has $682,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,529,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,571,710 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,243,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

