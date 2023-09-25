Renaissance Capital LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up about 4.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $2,091,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Li Auto by 51.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 199,725 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $39.28 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. HSBC raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

