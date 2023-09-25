Renaissance Capital LLC Has $719,000 Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SHC opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.26. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.05 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 48.61% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.