Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,035.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,584 shares of company stock worth $1,332,623 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.