Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 47,947 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 34,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

