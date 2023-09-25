Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 4,973 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Doximity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 103.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 1,103.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 430.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 154.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Doximity Trading Down 0.9 %

DOCS opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,214 shares of company stock valued at $786,781. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

