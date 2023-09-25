Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 82,092 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Kanzhun makes up about 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at $36,890,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kanzhun by 38.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kanzhun by 20.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 181,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.18 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

