Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 78,513 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Kenvue comprises about 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

