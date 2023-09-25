Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 2,876 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRZE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,354 shares of company stock valued at $26,190,277. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

