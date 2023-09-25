RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 197.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $202.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

