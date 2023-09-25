Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $34.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Renasant by 169.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Renasant by 803.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 486.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $25.06 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

