Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

ROIC stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

