Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 13,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

