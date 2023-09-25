Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $485,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 99,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,808. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

