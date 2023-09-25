Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $642,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $658.87. 18,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $702.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

