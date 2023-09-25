Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $695,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $617.74. 55,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,569. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.