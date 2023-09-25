Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

