Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.25

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 35479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 845,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

