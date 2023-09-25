Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,200 ($76.80).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,440 ($67.39) to GBX 6,000 ($74.32) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($79.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.93) to GBX 5,100 ($63.17) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($76.80) to GBX 6,000 ($74.32) in a report on Monday, June 5th.

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,021 ($62.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,967.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,093.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($79.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 137.67 ($1.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

