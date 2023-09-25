Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

