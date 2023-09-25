Riverview Trust Co Acquires 95 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $150.09. 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,664 shares of company stock worth $113,526,822. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

