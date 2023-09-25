Riverview Trust Co Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

