Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $67.08. 2,572,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

