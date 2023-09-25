Riverview Trust Co Has $522,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

COST traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $557.39. The company had a trading volume of 378,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.63.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

