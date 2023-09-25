Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $164.16. 753,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,312. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

