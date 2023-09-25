Riverview Trust Co Purchases 425 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 850,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

