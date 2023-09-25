Riverview Trust Co Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

