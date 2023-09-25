Riverview Trust Co Sells 169 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

