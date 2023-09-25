Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Position Decreased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,453 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Rocket Lab USA accounts for approximately 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,920. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

