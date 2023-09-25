Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RCKY opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

