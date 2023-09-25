Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $253.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

