Roth Mkm Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $220.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

