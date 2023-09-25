Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

New Found Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NFGC opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.42. New Found Gold has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.70.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

