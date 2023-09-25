Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 94 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.15. 150,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,631. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

