Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.