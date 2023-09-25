Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $96.39. 27,271,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,421,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,782.61, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

